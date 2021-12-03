Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi bids farewell to the NYSE
Dec 3, 2021

From the BBC World Service: Under pressure from Beijing, the company will move its shares to Hong Kong. Plus, trains have started to run on a new line between Laos and China. But can one of Asia's poorest countries afford the cost of Chinese financing? And, a group of World Trade Organization member nations agree to a deal to slash red tape and substantially cut trade costs.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

