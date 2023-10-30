Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

ABOUT SHOW
Chinese property giant Evergrande given one last chance to agree debt deal
Oct 30, 2023

Chinese property giant Evergrande given one last chance to agree debt deal

A woman rides a scooter past the construction site of an Evergrande housing complex. Jade Gao/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Evergrande has been told it has weeks to avoid liquidation by agreeing a repayment plan for the money it owes.

