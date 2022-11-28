China’s zero-COVID policy leads to unrest in the streets and the markets
China correspondent Jennifer Pak checks in with the latest. Also, we speak to Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti about the Summer Olympics – with all the costs it can incur – coming to town in 2028.
Can Los Angeles repeat its past Olympic success?
Mayor Eric Garcetti says the city's existing infrastructure and innovative approach will allow the 2028 Games to mirror the financial victories of 1984.
