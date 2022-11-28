How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

China’s zero-COVID policy leads to unrest in the streets and the markets
Nov 28, 2022

China's zero-COVID policy leads to unrest in the streets and the markets

Nov 28, 2022

Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
China correspondent Jennifer Pak checks in with the latest. Also, we speak to Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti about the Summer Olympics – with all the costs it can incur – coming to town in 2028.

Segments From this episode

Can Los Angeles repeat its past Olympic success?

by David Brancaccio and Jarrett Dang
Nov 28, 2022
Mayor Eric Garcetti says the city's existing infrastructure and innovative approach will allow the 2028 Games to mirror the financial victories of 1984.
LA Mayor Eric Garcetti (right) with Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and IOC leader Thomas Bach in 2017. Garcetti says LA's existing infrastructure will help it reduce costs and deliver a surplus during the 2028 Games.
Buda Mendes/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer

