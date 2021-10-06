How We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

China’s property woes start to ripple
Oct 6, 2021

From the BBC World Service: Cracks are somewhat deepening in China's construction sector, beyond the financial problems facing the Evergrande conglomerate. Plus, England is set to ban so-called "essay mills" which offer essay writing to students for a fee. And, Marrakesh in Morocco is finding new ways to draw tourists back and regain its crown as Africa's most popular tourist city.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

