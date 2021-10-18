China’s economy slows as power woes bite
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
China's economy grew at its slowest pace for a year, according to figures released today. Power shortages, outbreaks of Covid-19 and pressure from Beijing on a number of industries are taking their toll on the economy.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director