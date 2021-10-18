Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnMake Me Smart Daily

China’s economy slows as power woes bite
Oct 18, 2021

China’s economy slows as power woes bite

China's economy grew at its slowest pace for a year, according to figures released today. Power shortages, outbreaks of Covid-19 and pressure from Beijing on a number of industries are taking their toll on the economy.

