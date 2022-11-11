China will officially ease draconian zero-COVID measures

From the BBC World Service: Hong Kong's tech-heavy Hang Seng surged nearly 8% on Friday, with market rallies in Shanghai and Tokyo. Plus, Singles Day in China – the biggest shopping day of the year – saw estimated sales nearly 5% lower than last year. Also, U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen is in India to try to bolster trade ties. And, a film 90 years in the making is finally hitting the silver screen.