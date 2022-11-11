How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Have you been laid off? We want to hear about your experiences. Share your story
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
China will officially ease draconian zero-COVID measures
Nov 11, 2022

China will officially ease draconian zero-COVID measures

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Beijing's decision to loosen strict COVID-19 restrictions has helped ignite a rally in financial markets. Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Hong Kong's tech-heavy Hang Seng surged nearly 8% on Friday, with market rallies in Shanghai and Tokyo. Plus, Singles Day in China – the biggest shopping day of the year – saw estimated sales nearly 5% lower than last year. Also, U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen is in India to try to bolster trade ties. And, a film 90 years in the making is finally hitting the silver screen.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:43 AM PST
8:52
2:43 AM PST
7:01
1:39 PM PST
1:50
5:10 PM PST
17:08
2:54 PM PST
27:20
Nov 10, 2022
37:00
Nov 9, 2022
30:52
How the election results could shape economic policy
How the election results could shape economic policy
Inflation cooled in October, but it's just one month
Inflation cooled in October, but it's just one month
4 states just voted to close a loophole that allowed slavery as punishment for a crime
4 states just voted to close a loophole that allowed slavery as punishment for a crime
Inflation hits health insurance premiums this open enrollment season
Inflation hits health insurance premiums this open enrollment season