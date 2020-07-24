Unemployment 2020Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
China’s demand to close a U.S. consulate sends markets skidding
Jul 24, 2020

China’s demand to close a U.S. consulate sends markets skidding

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
An escalation in tensions between the U.S. and China adds to gloom in global financial markets. Has Airbus done enough to end a subsidies dispute between Europe and the U.S.? The price of postponing the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Ant Group is taking its IPO to Hong Kong and Shanghai. Why is it skipping New York?
Ant Group is taking its IPO to Hong Kong and Shanghai. Why is it skipping New York?
Rent relief funds quickly overwhelmed by need
COVID-19
Rent relief funds quickly overwhelmed by need
Some unemployed workers must prove they're looking for jobs to get benefits
COVID-19
Some unemployed workers must prove they're looking for jobs to get benefits
Where did all the coins go?
COVID-19
Where did all the coins go?