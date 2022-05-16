Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Don’t wait – your gift will be doubled for a limited time.  Give Now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
China unemployment rate near pandemic peak
May 16, 2022

China unemployment rate near pandemic peak

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: China's jobless rate rose to the highest level since the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic. It comes as widening lockdowns led to a sharp slowdown in activity for the world's second largest economy. Also, Switzerland votes to force global streaming giants to pay towards making more Swiss content. And the impact India's new ban on wheat exports could have on global prices. 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:30 AM PDT
7:56
2:44 AM PDT
7:57
2:45 AM PDT
1:50
May 13, 2022
24:00
May 13, 2022
27:50
May 12, 2022
25:03
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
California's drought is squeezing farmers and threatening food prices
Economic Pulse
California's drought is squeezing farmers and threatening food prices
The business of Shein, the fast-fashion brand that's dominating Gen Z's closets
The business of Shein, the fast-fashion brand that's dominating Gen Z's closets
We're about 3.5 million potential jobs short of a full recovery
We're about 3.5 million potential jobs short of a full recovery
As consumer borrowing picks up, banks keep a wary eye on the possibility of more loan defaults
As consumer borrowing picks up, banks keep a wary eye on the possibility of more loan defaults