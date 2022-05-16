China unemployment rate near pandemic peak
From the BBC World Service: China's jobless rate rose to the highest level since the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic. It comes as widening lockdowns led to a sharp slowdown in activity for the world's second largest economy. Also, Switzerland votes to force global streaming giants to pay towards making more Swiss content. And the impact India's new ban on wheat exports could have on global prices.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer