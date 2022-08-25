My EconomyThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
China throws billions at ailing economy
Aug 25, 2022

China throws billions at ailing economy

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: Chinese officials are putting a total of $146 billion toward measures aimed at propping up an economy hit by severe drought, energy shortages and a strict zero-COVID strategy. Also, French President Macron is in Algeria for a trip aimed at repairing relations between the two nations. He will also likely focus on how the country can help Europe achieve energy security without Russia. And, the war in Ukraine hasn't just disrupted daily life in that country. We hear how it's wreaked havoc on the global food supply chain and those who work in it.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:35 AM PDT
7:28
12:52 AM PDT
5:45
3:01 AM PDT
1:50
5:41 PM PDT
15:54
3:51 PM PDT
27:43
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
Biden forgives $10,000 in student loan debt for some borrowers
Biden forgives $10,000 in student loan debt for some borrowers
The Federal Reserve is unwinding its bond-buying program. Will that help deflate the inflation balloon?
The Federal Reserve is unwinding its bond-buying program. Will that help deflate the inflation balloon?
Why is college so expensive to begin with?
Why is college so expensive to begin with?
6 months into the war, how's the Russian economy faring?
6 months into the war, how's the Russian economy faring?