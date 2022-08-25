China throws billions at ailing economy
From the BBC World Service: Chinese officials are putting a total of $146 billion toward measures aimed at propping up an economy hit by severe drought, energy shortages and a strict zero-COVID strategy. Also, French President Macron is in Algeria for a trip aimed at repairing relations between the two nations. He will also likely focus on how the country can help Europe achieve energy security without Russia. And, the war in Ukraine hasn't just disrupted daily life in that country. We hear how it's wreaked havoc on the global food supply chain and those who work in it.
