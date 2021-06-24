China takes Australia to WTO in tariffs fight that includes kitchen sinks
From the BBC World Service: Beijing is challenging tariffs that Australian authorities imposed two years ago on steel products. Last week, Australia challenged tariffs of over 200% that China imposed on Australian wine exports last November. Plus, thousands of people in Hong Kong wait in line for hours to buy the final edition of Apple Daily, the pro-democracy newspaper, which is closing down after increased pressure from Chinese authorities. And, Buckingham Palace admits it needs to "do better" in recruiting people of color for its staff.
