China takes Australia to WTO in tariffs fight that includes kitchen sinks
Jun 24, 2021

From the BBC World Service: Beijing is challenging tariffs that Australian authorities imposed two years ago on steel products. Last week, Australia challenged tariffs of over 200% that China imposed on Australian wine exports last November. Plus, thousands of people in Hong Kong wait in line for hours to buy the final edition of Apple Daily, the pro-democracy newspaper, which is closing down after increased pressure from Chinese authorities. And, Buckingham Palace admits it needs to "do better" in recruiting people of color for its staff.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
