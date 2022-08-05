China plans sanctions on Nancy Pelosi and her family after Taiwan visit
From the BBC World Service: The Chinese Foreign Ministry described Speaker Pelosi's visit to Taiwan as an "egregious provocation" and that it ignored China's "serious concerns". Plus, three more grain ships have sailed from Ukraine, bound for Turkey, Ireland and the U.K. And, medical recruitment is a global challenge for hospitals.
