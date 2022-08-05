The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

China plans sanctions on Nancy Pelosi and her family after Taiwan visit
Aug 5, 2022

China plans sanctions on Nancy Pelosi and her family after Taiwan visit

From the BBC World Service: The Chinese Foreign Ministry described Speaker Pelosi's visit to Taiwan as an "egregious provocation" and that it ignored China's "serious concerns". Plus, three more grain ships have sailed from Ukraine, bound for Turkey, Ireland and the U.K. And, medical recruitment is a global challenge for hospitals.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

