Is China the pandemic-busting economy?
Jan 18, 2021

China was the only major economy to expand in 2020, even after a historic plunge in growth between January and March. Plus, the Samsung heir is jailed for bribery. And people over 50 in the U.K. are booking more summer vacations.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
