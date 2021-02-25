The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

China claims it’s eliminated extreme rural poverty
Feb 25, 2021

State media credited President Xi Jinping’s leadership with lifting nearly 100 million people from absolute destitution. But, there has been some debate over how to define "extreme poverty." Also, competition is heating up in China's budget electric car market. And, India probes dozens of money lending apps.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
