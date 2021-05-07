May 7, 2021
China’s latest export and import data looks surprisingly high
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: Demand for Chinese electronic goods has picked up in the U.S., and PPE sales have increased in countries still struggling with COVID. Plus, England's foreign travel "green list" — vacation destinations which won't require quarantine when you get back home — is about to be revealed. And, Grab, the Southeast Asian ride-hailing firm that could be part of the world's largest SPAC merger.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Your favorites,
now $5/month!
Donate now to get almost any thank-you gift.