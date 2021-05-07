Back to BusinessI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioThe Uncertain HourMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
China’s latest export and import data looks surprisingly high
May 7, 2021

China’s latest export and import data looks surprisingly high

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: Demand for Chinese electronic goods has picked up in the U.S., and PPE sales have increased in countries still struggling with COVID. Plus, England's foreign travel "green list" — vacation destinations which won't require quarantine when you get back home — is about to be revealed. And, Grab, the Southeast Asian ride-hailing firm that could be part of the world's largest SPAC merger.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Biden administration sends a signal about gig workers with rule rollback
Workplace Culture
Biden administration sends a signal about gig workers with rule rollback
Many employers want to hire — now. Many workers aren't ready to go back.
COVID & Unemployment
Many employers want to hire — now. Many workers aren't ready to go back.

Your favorites,
now $5/month! 
Donate now to get almost any thank-you gift.

GIVE NOW
Many employers want to hire — now. Many workers aren't ready to go back.
COVID & Unemployment
Many employers want to hire — now. Many workers aren't ready to go back.