China’s economy continues its COVID-19 recovery
Oct 19, 2020

China’s economy continues its COVID-19 recovery

Growth in consumer spending and industrial production between July and September have helped boost the business climate in China. EU authorities investigate Instagram over its handling of children’s data. Bollywood starts to produce movies again.

