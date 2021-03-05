The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Guess what’s back? China’s economic growth target.
Mar 5, 2021

Guess what’s back? China’s economic growth target.

Beijing is now aiming for an expansion of at least 6% this year. It scrapped its 2020 target due to COVID disruption. Plus, Australia insulates itself from Italy’s vaccine export ban by preparing its domestic production lines. And, could Taiwan’s semiconductor manufacturers help with a shortage of chips for U.S. automakers?

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
