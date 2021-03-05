Mar 5, 2021
Guess what’s back? China’s economic growth target.
Beijing is now aiming for an expansion of at least 6% this year. It scrapped its 2020 target due to COVID disruption. Plus, Australia insulates itself from Italy’s vaccine export ban by preparing its domestic production lines. And, could Taiwan’s semiconductor manufacturers help with a shortage of chips for U.S. automakers?
