Oct 9, 2020

China’s getting into global COVID-19 vaccine distribution

The COVAX initiative members want to deliver 2 billion vaccine doses to vulnerable people around the world. Eating out helped boost the U.K. economy, but growth is slowing. Nightclubs are getting creative to cope with pandemic restrictions.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
