Chelsea Football Club sale to U.S.-led consortium approved

From the BBC World Service: One of England’s top soccer clubs, Chelsea, is now in American hands, after the U.K. government approved its sale to a consortium led by L.A. Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly. Former heavyweight boxing champions Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko are at the World Economic Forum in Davos, encouraging European governments to maintain funding to Ukraine despite the economic blowback from sanctions imposed on Russia in the wake of the invasion. And Brexit may mean gene-edited crops soon appear on grocery store shelves in England, having been prohibited under European Union legislation.