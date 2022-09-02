Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Checking in on the labor movement, infrastructure – and corkage fees at the harvest level
Sep 2, 2022

Checking in on the labor movement, infrastructure – and corkage fees at the harvest level

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Union organizers at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island have scored a legal victory. An aging water infrastructure is the culprit behind a troubling water shortage in the Mississippi capital of Jackson. The BBC checks in from Portugal, where new tech awaits the axe wielders who take part in the cork harvest.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:25 AM PDT
7:33
4:10 AM PDT
7:16
3:02 AM PDT
1:50
5:10 PM PDT
15:22
4:18 PM PDT
27:15
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
Seattle was a transit success story before COVID. How's it doing now?
Seattle was a transit success story before COVID. How's it doing now?
Russia's Gazprom to shut its gas pipeline to Europe for repairs
Russia's Gazprom to shut its gas pipeline to Europe for repairs
What the worst states to work in have in common, according to Oxfam America
What the worst states to work in have in common, according to Oxfam America
Why Republican consumers are glum and Democrats upbeat
Why Republican consumers are glum and Democrats upbeat