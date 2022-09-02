Checking in on the labor movement, infrastructure – and corkage fees at the harvest level
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Union organizers at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island have scored a legal victory. An aging water infrastructure is the culprit behind a troubling water shortage in the Mississippi capital of Jackson. The BBC checks in from Portugal, where new tech awaits the axe wielders who take part in the cork harvest.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant