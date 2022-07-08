Checking in on the job market as recession talk looms
We preview this morning's upcoming jobs report for June, where the data could be an indicator of how the Fed could handle another interest rate hike. Shinzo Abe, Japan's former prime minister, has died after being shot during a campaign event. Author Kathryn Judge discusses the place of middlemen within the current economic climate.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director