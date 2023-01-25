Our new Marketplace Crash Course is here to help. Sign-up for free, learn at your own pace.
Caution amid a relatively downbeat earnings season
The corporate earnings season has thus far been a downer. Yesterday, Microsoft announced its profits fell 12 percent last quarter, which comes after major banks reported similarly poor performances. We check in with Susan Schmidt, head of the State of Wisconsin Investment Board, about what to expect as companies continue to report earnings. Copper prices are surging worldwide, partly due to China's re-emergence after lifting its Covid lockdown restrictions. And, a report from the BBC's Sally Nabil from Egypt about the country's worsening economic situation.
An earnings season check-in
Susan Schmidt, Head of Public Equity at the State of Wisconsin Investment Board, breaks down what's been going on so far.
Leading economic indicators fall — again
The Conference Board's closely-watched index has fallen consistently since February 2022, indicating higher risk of recession.
Copper prices on the rise around the globe
Marketplace's Lily Jamali reports.
