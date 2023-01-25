Caution amid a relatively downbeat earnings season

The corporate earnings season has thus far been a downer. Yesterday, Microsoft announced its profits fell 12 percent last quarter, which comes after major banks reported similarly poor performances. We check in with Susan Schmidt, head of the State of Wisconsin Investment Board, about what to expect as companies continue to report earnings. Copper prices are surging worldwide, partly due to China's re-emergence after lifting its Covid lockdown restrictions. And, a report from the BBC's Sally Nabil from Egypt about the country's worsening economic situation.