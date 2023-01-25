My EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...

Caution amid a relatively downbeat earnings season
Jan 25, 2023

Caiaimage/Paul Bradbury/Getty Images
The corporate earnings season has thus far been a downer. Yesterday, Microsoft announced its profits fell 12 percent last quarter, which comes after major banks reported similarly poor performances. We check in with Susan Schmidt, head of the State of Wisconsin Investment Board, about what to expect as companies continue to report earnings. Copper prices are surging worldwide, partly due to China's re-emergence after lifting its Covid lockdown restrictions. And, a report from the BBC's Sally Nabil from Egypt about the country's worsening economic situation. 

Segments From this episode

An earnings season check-in

Susan Schmidt, Head of Public Equity at the State of Wisconsin Investment Board, breaks down what's been going on so far.
Leading economic indicators fall — again

by Mitchell Hartman
Jan 25, 2023
The Conference Board's closely-watched index has fallen consistently since February 2022, indicating higher risk of recession.
The closely-watched Index of Leading Economic Indicators fell in its latest report, painting a gloomy macroeconomic picture for the near future.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Copper prices on the rise around the globe

Marketplace's Lily Jamali reports.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

