My EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played

Leading economic indicators fall — again

Mitchell Hartman Jan 25, 2023
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The closely-watched Index of Leading Economic Indicators fell in its latest report, painting a gloomy macroeconomic picture for the near future. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Leading economic indicators fall — again

Mitchell Hartman Jan 25, 2023
Heard on:
The closely-watched Index of Leading Economic Indicators fell in its latest report, painting a gloomy macroeconomic picture for the near future. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

The latest Index of Leading Economic Indicators, the Conference Board’s closely-watched barometer of future economic activity, registered another downturn.

Right now, the indicators are flashing “recession.” The Index fell 1% in December, following a decline around the same magnitude in November. It’s now down 4.2% over the last six months.

The Conference Board tracks forward-looking indicators for manufacturing, construction, financial markets, unemployment and consumer expectations.

“The Leading Index has a pretty long history—we track it going back to 1959,” said Conference Board economist Ataman Ozyildirim. According to him, it’s been a pretty good predictor of recession in the past.

“On average, the Leading Index turns down about twelve months ahead of the overall economy,” Ozyildirim said. “It has been on a downward trajectory starting in February, consistent with recessionary conditions developing.”

One part of the economy that’s been bucking this overall downward trajectory is the job market, said economist Robert Frick at Navy Federal Credit Union.

“There’s tremendous demand that’s continuing for workers, there’s a lot of jobs that need to be filled yet,” Frick said.

The Fed predicts that as the economy slows this year, unemployment will rise to about 4.6%.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:16 AM PST
8:51
3:11 AM PST
9:25
2:49 AM PST
1:50
4:29 PM PST
23:35
3:41 PM PST
28:04
Dec 14, 2022
33:29
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Senate committee takes on Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift ticket debacle
Senate committee takes on Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift ticket debacle
Manufacturing sector shows more signs of cooling
Manufacturing sector shows more signs of cooling
Amazon now has a prescription drug service. Will it last?
Marketplace Morning Report
Amazon now has a prescription drug service. Will it last?
In a world where millions work from home, what does it mean to be injured “on the job”?
In a world where millions work from home, what does it mean to be injured “on the job”?

Need some Econ 101?

Our new Marketplace Crash Course is here to help. Sign-up for free, learn at your own pace.

Let's do it!