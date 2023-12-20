My EconomyFinancially InclinedI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🎁 'Tis the season to support public service journalism Donate Now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
How the candy cane gets made
Dec 20, 2023

How the candy cane gets made

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Rows of handmade candy canes at Giambri’s Quality Sweets. BBC
Turns out, the making of a beloved, red-and-white-striped delight can reveal quite a bit about global economics.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:00 AM PST
7:25
3:00 AM PST
3:51
3:13 PM PST
27:30
Dec 19, 2023
1:05
Dec 19, 2023
29:51
Dec 15, 2023
18:54
Dec 13, 2023
1:22
What's the difference between disinflation and deflation?
What's the difference between disinflation and deflation?
Nasdaq, S&P 500 update stock lists to reflect today's market
Nasdaq, S&P 500 update stock lists to reflect today's market
Box office mystery: Barbenheimer boomed, while "The Marvels" flopped.
Box office mystery: Barbenheimer boomed, while "The Marvels" flopped.
What the Make Me Smart team is reading this holiday season
"Make Me Smart” Newsletter
What the Make Me Smart team is reading this holiday season