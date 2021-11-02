Can the world halt and reverse deforestation like this by 2030?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: Large areas of Brazil's Amazon rainforest have been cut down, some of it by illegal loggers. Now, more than 100 world leaders meeting at COP26 in Glasgow are pledging $19 billion of private and public money to try and tackle this issue. Plus, leading nations plan to set rules promoting low-carbon technology. And, should Chinese consumers be concerned as authorities urge people to stock up on basic supplies?
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director