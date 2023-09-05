Can green investing change the world?
ESG funds aim to make a positive impact. Lately, they've been a target of political controversy.
Disney wants Spectrum users to pay for Hulu + Live TV instead
Spectrum cable users have seen several channels go dark this week, including Disney, ABC and ESPN.
Is climate change pushing more investors to ESG funds?
Rich Nuzum of Mercer says ESG funds reflect concern for the planet, but this year they’ve underperformed the overall stock market.
Women's role in labor force continued to grow in August. Is the trend sustainable?
The growth was largely driven by working mothers. Flexible and remote jobs help, but the expiration of child care relief funds may hurt.
