Can federal agencies contact social media companies?
Jul 5, 2023

A judge in Louisiana says no. The Trump appointee barred federal agencies from communicating with social media companies about misinformation on their platforms. But the decision might lack constitutional standing. Plus, fireworks insurance is getting prohibitively expensive and retailers are already anxious about year-end shopping.

Segments From this episode

Insurance premiums for fireworks displays are going up

Jul 5, 2023
The high cost and risk are causing some cities and counties to rethink their 4th of July shows.
Retailers are already planning for the end of the year — and they're getting nervous

Jul 5, 2023
Higher interest rates and the resumption of student loan repayments aren't very good news on the consumer-spending front.
To protect themselves from consumers potentially tightening their belts, retailers might have to carry less inventory and be more flexible with marketing.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

