Can Broadway learn lessons from theater in South Korea?
Sep 9, 2020

Can Broadway learn lessons from theater in South Korea?

British performers have joined a musical with a socially distanced audience in Seoul. Shares fall after drug maker AstraZeneca pauses its COVID-19 vaccine trials. Pandemic lockdowns threaten starvation for over 120 million people.

How an actor from the West End is helping "Cats" come to life in South Korea

by Victoria Craig
Sep 9, 2020
London actor Thomas Inge talks about his 5,000 mile journey to get back on stage and put on a show during the global pandemic.
The cast of Cats in Seoul, South Korea.
The Really Useful Group
COVID-19

COVID-19 stokes worldwide fears about food insecurity

by Victoria Craig
Sep 9, 2020
This year, about 121 million people have been pushed to the edge of starvation.
Food vendors serve dishes at the San Cosme market in Mexico City on Aug. 10, 2020 amid the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic. Street vendors were among the wage earners whose livelihoods were affected by the pandemic.
ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
