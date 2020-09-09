Sep 9, 2020
Can Broadway learn lessons from theater in South Korea?
British performers have joined a musical with a socially distanced audience in Seoul. Shares fall after drug maker AstraZeneca pauses its COVID-19 vaccine trials. Pandemic lockdowns threaten starvation for over 120 million people.
How an actor from the West End is helping "Cats" come to life in South Korea
London actor Thomas Inge talks about his 5,000 mile journey to get back on stage and put on a show during the global pandemic.
COVID-19 stokes worldwide fears about food insecurity
This year, about 121 million people have been pushed to the edge of starvation.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director