Can a tax save Venice from mass tourism?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: Venice has become the first city in the work to charge an entrance fee for day trippers.
get the podcast
Correction
From the BBC World Service: The Italian city of Venice has become the first city in the world to charge day trippers. But is $5.30 enough to keep a lid on the numbers? And we take a look at the $300bn ‘modest fashion’ industry as thousands of models, designers and buyers arrive in Istanbul for Modest Fashion Week. Modest fashion is a term used to describe style preferences made for religious or personal reasons.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC