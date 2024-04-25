Decoding DemocracyBaltimore Bridge CollapseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

Can a tax save Venice from mass tourism?
Apr 25, 2024

Can a tax save Venice from mass tourism?

Giuseppe Cacace/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Venice has become the first city in the work to charge an entrance fee for day trippers.

From the BBC World Service: The Italian city of Venice has become the first city in the world to charge day trippers. But is $5.30 enough to keep a lid on the numbers? And we take a look at the $300bn ‘modest fashion’ industry as thousands of models, designers and buyers arrive in Istanbul for Modest Fashion Week. Modest fashion is a term used to describe style preferences made for religious or personal reasons.

