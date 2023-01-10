California due to face even more extreme weather

The deluge in California is set to continue, with forecasts predicting further extreme weather in the coming days. The state has seen at least 14 deaths and a bevy of property damage resulting from flooding and mudslides. We look at the weather situation in the Golden State. Plus, Fed Chair Jerome Powell made comments today in Sweden suggesting further rate hikes to fight inflation, and that the Fed would not prioritize fighting climate change. Also, the House of Representatives voted today to strip funding from the IRS in a largely-symbolic measure. And, the BBC's Will Bain takes a look at the economics of China's reopening.