Adventures in HousingHow We SurviveMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
California due to face even more extreme weather
Jan 10, 2023

California due to face even more extreme weather

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images
The deluge in California is set to continue, with forecasts predicting further extreme weather in the coming days. The state has seen at least 14 deaths and a bevy of property damage resulting from flooding and mudslides. We look at the weather situation in the Golden State. Plus, Fed Chair Jerome Powell made comments today in Sweden suggesting further rate hikes to fight inflation, and that the Fed would not prioritize fighting climate change. Also, the House of Representatives voted today to strip funding from the IRS in a largely-symbolic measure. And, the BBC's Will Bain takes a look at the economics of China's reopening. 

Segments From this episode

Powell's comments in Sweden

Payden & Rygel Chief Economist Jeffrey Cleveland breaks down some of the central bank chief's recent comments.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Californians brace for more extreme weather after a week of deadly storms

by Lily Jamali
Jan 10, 2023
Tens of thousands of people remain without power as flooding and midslides prompt evacuations
Cars drive by a sign warning of storms hitting the Bay Area on Jan. 7, 2023 in Sausalito, California.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The House votes on IRS funding

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Inside the economics of China's reopening

The BBC's Will Bain reports.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:57 AM PST
9:57
2:55 AM PST
8:10
7:32 AM PST
1:50
Jan 9, 2023
20:28
Jan 9, 2023
28:07
Dec 14, 2022
33:29
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Why big banks are "canaries in the economic coal mine"
Why big banks are "canaries in the economic coal mine"
John Deere says it will make it easier for farmers to repair their own equipment
John Deere says it will make it easier for farmers to repair their own equipment
The FTC's proposed noncompete ban could be a boon for lower-wage workers
The FTC's proposed noncompete ban could be a boon for lower-wage workers
Can millennials afford a house without family help?
Can millennials afford a house without family help?