Elections 2020Race and EconomyMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Stand up for nonprofit news & help us reach our $100,000 goal! GIVE NOW
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Caesars Palace owner in takeover talks for Britain’s best-known betting shop
Sep 28, 2020

Caesars Palace owner in takeover talks for Britain’s best-known betting shop

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Caesars Entertainment says it is in talks for a nearly $4 billion offer for William Hill. Plus, protests in Madrid over new coronavirus restrictions. And, with fewer commuters comes a boost to stores in small English towns.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
New home sales in August hit highest level since before Great Recession
COVID-19
New home sales in August hit highest level since before Great Recession
This lobster season, they expected hell, but got high water
This lobster season, they expected hell, but got high water

Cheers to trustworthy journalism!

Give just $7/month to get your own KaiPA glass.

INVEST IN MARKETPLACE
Are Americans doing better or worse economically than they were 4 years ago?
Elections 2020
Are Americans doing better or worse economically than they were 4 years ago?