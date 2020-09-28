Sep 28, 2020
Caesars Palace owner in takeover talks for Britain’s best-known betting shop
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Caesars Entertainment says it is in talks for a nearly $4 billion offer for William Hill. Plus, protests in Madrid over new coronavirus restrictions. And, with fewer commuters comes a boost to stores in small English towns.
Subscribe on
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Cheers to trustworthy journalism!
Give just $7/month to get your own KaiPA glass.