Buy now, pay later? Or pay monthly? Or both?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Some buy now, pay later platforms are testing out a new model: subscription plans.
Segments From this episode
What's Paris doing to combat its bedbug infestation?
An outbreak of bedbugs sparked anxiety around Paris Fashion Week in October and could pose a major — and expensive — problem ahead of the Summer Olympics.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC