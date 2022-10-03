British about-face on tax policy brings some calm to markets
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
That U.K. tax cut plan that had a lot of people shaken up? Not happening, apparently. That used car you're checking out might have very recent flood damage from Florida. What do we really know about the rise of Chinese president Xi Jinping?
Segments From this episode
Inside Chinese President Xi Jinping's ascent
The Economist provides a new look into how the country's leader became one of the most powerful people in the world.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant