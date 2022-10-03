Hurricane IanEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

British about-face on tax policy brings some calm to markets
Oct 3, 2022

British about-face on tax policy brings some calm to markets

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
That U.K. tax cut plan that had a lot of people shaken up? Not happening, apparently. That used car you're checking out might have very recent flood damage from Florida. What do we really know about the rise of Chinese president Xi Jinping?

Segments From this episode

Inside Chinese President Xi Jinping's ascent

by David Brancaccio , Meredith Garretson and Jarrett Dang
Oct 3, 2022
The Economist provides a new look into how the country's leader became one of the most powerful people in the world.
A new eight-part podcast series from The Economist explores Xi Jinping's rise to power. Xi has reinforced the Communist Party's central role in all aspects of Chinese life, says Economist Editor-in-Chief Zanny Minton Beddoes.
Noel Celis-Pool/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

