The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find the latest episode of The Uncertain Hour here. Listen
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Between Brexit and COVID, British pig farmers face a backlog
Feb 17, 2021

Between Brexit and COVID, British pig farmers face a backlog

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
People in the U.K. buy nearly $7 billion of pork each year, but farmers face worker shortages and increased bureaucracy. Plus, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi reveals his government's plan to boost the country's COVID-battered economy.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Searching for meaning in the North Dakota oil boom
Shelf Life
Searching for meaning in the North Dakota oil boom
British "booze cruise" to France dialed back under new trade rules
British "booze cruise" to France dialed back under new trade rules
What we know about the next round of relief checks
COVID-19
What we know about the next round of relief checks
Public pools used to be everywhere in America. Then racism shut them down.
Shelf Life
Public pools used to be everywhere in America. Then racism shut them down.