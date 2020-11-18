Nov 18, 2020
Britain to ban sales of new gas and diesel cars by 2030
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The U.K. government has a $16 billion plan to green the economy. Plus, will China's pork consumers take a bite out of plant-based patties? And, adapting traveling circuses in India during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Subscribe on
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director