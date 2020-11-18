Elections 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Britain to ban sales of new gas and diesel cars by 2030
Nov 18, 2020

Britain to ban sales of new gas and diesel cars by 2030

The U.K. government has a $16 billion plan to green the economy. Plus, will China's pork consumers take a bite out of plant-based patties? And, adapting traveling circuses in India during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
