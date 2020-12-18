Dec 18, 2020
Brazil’s Supreme Court says vaccine can be mandatory
Much to the chagrin of President Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's Supreme Court rules in favor of mandatory vaccination. Plus, efforts in India to make sure its citizens are vaccinated based on need, not finances. And, "Cyberpunk 2077" is pulled from Sony's online store.
