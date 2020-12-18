How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Brazil’s Supreme Court says vaccine can be mandatory
Dec 18, 2020

Brazil's Supreme Court says vaccine can be mandatory

Much to the chagrin of President Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's Supreme Court rules in favor of mandatory vaccination. Plus, efforts in India to make sure its citizens are vaccinated based on need, not finances. And, "Cyberpunk 2077" is pulled from Sony's online store.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
