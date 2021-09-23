How We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Boeing will build its first overseas factory in Australia
Sep 23, 2021

From the BBC World Service: American aerospace giant Boeing has announced that it will build its first factory outside the U.S. in Australia. It will produce unmanned military drones and is expected to create 3,500 jobs by 2028. India is second in the world for coal consumption, but it has set ambitious renewable energy targets. Is it ready to wean itself off of coal?

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

