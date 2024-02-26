Democracy in the DesertBanks in TurmoilBreaking GroundI've Always Wondered ...

Boeing delays could hit ticket prices in Europe
Feb 26, 2024

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Europe’s biggest low cost airline, Ryanair, is warning of a 10% rise in ticket prices this summer.

