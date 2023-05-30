Boeing and Airbus might have a new rival: China

China's nascent civilian plane-making industry notched a recent win when the Comac C919, the country's first domestically-produced passenger jet, carried a cabin full of passengers for the first time. We look at what that could mean for the established aviation duopoly of Boeing and Airbus. Plus, this week should be no short of economic news, according to Julia Coronado, president of MacroPolicy Perspectives. And, a look at how initiatives to address homelessness are being slowed by a lack of government funding.