Boeing and Airbus might have a new rival: China
May 30, 2023

Boeing and Airbus might have a new rival: China

Mike Clarke/AFP via Getty Images
China's nascent civilian plane-making industry notched a recent win when the Comac C919, the country's first domestically-produced passenger jet, carried a cabin full of passengers for the first time. We look at what that could mean for the established aviation duopoly of Boeing and Airbus. Plus, this week should be no short of economic news, according to Julia Coronado, president of MacroPolicy Perspectives. And, a look at how initiatives to address homelessness are being slowed by a lack of government funding. 

Segments From this episode

Debt ceiling, jobs numbers in this week's economic headlines

by David Brancaccio

Julia Coronado, president of MacroPolicy Perspectives, explains what could move markets this week.

Finding Your Place

Biden plan to end homelessness is missing a crucial ingredient: more money

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
May 30, 2023
Getting an unhoused person into a home can cost $10,000 a year — and more than 580,000 people are unhoused on any given night.
Unhoused people are cleared from a park encampment two blocks from the White House in February.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
China's first civilian airliner crosses milestone

by Nova Safo

Marketplace’s Nova Safo reports on what the success of the aircraft could mean for aviation giants Boeing and Airbus.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

