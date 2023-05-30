Boeing and Airbus might have a new rival: China
China's nascent civilian plane-making industry notched a recent win when the Comac C919, the country's first domestically-produced passenger jet, carried a cabin full of passengers for the first time. We look at what that could mean for the established aviation duopoly of Boeing and Airbus. Plus, this week should be no short of economic news, according to Julia Coronado, president of MacroPolicy Perspectives. And, a look at how initiatives to address homelessness are being slowed by a lack of government funding.
Segments From this episode
Debt ceiling, jobs numbers in this week's economic headlines
Julia Coronado, president of MacroPolicy Perspectives, explains what could move markets this week.
Biden plan to end homelessness is missing a crucial ingredient: more money
Getting an unhoused person into a home can cost $10,000 a year — and more than 580,000 people are unhoused on any given night.
China's first civilian airliner crosses milestone
Marketplace’s Nova Safo reports on what the success of the aircraft could mean for aviation giants Boeing and Airbus.
