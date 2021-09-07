Bitcoin can now be used to pay for your grocery run in El Salvador
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: The Latin American country will require businesses when possible to accept bitcoin from paying customers. It's the first nation to have bitcoin as an official currency. But there have been protests and the World Bank and IMF have expressed concerns over the move. Plus, semiconductor shortages are on the agenda at a major motor industry trade show in Munich. And, how a coup in Guinea, one of the world's biggest bauxite producers, sparked supply concerns, leading aluminum prices to surge to a 10-year high.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director