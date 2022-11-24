How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Bird flu threatens to gobble up Thanksgiving worldwide
Nov 24, 2022

Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images
First, the BBC checks in on China, which is facing more COVID-related challenges. More homeowners are getting thankful for HELOCs – we'll explain. A avian flu epidemic is one reason your turkey may have cost more than usual, and the issue is even worse in other parts of the world.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer

