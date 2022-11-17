Bill seeks to end NDAs when it comes to sexual harassment at work
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
First, Diane Swonk of KPMG helps us decipher how consumer data potentially impacts the Fed. A bill that bans nondisclosure agreements in cases of sexual harassment at work in heading to President Biden's desk. Urban revitalization expert and MacArthur “Genius Grant” recipient Majora Carter discusses the power of the all-cash deal in the housing market.
Segments From this episode
In this housing market, all-cash deals are king
Private equity firms and other real estate investors are taking advantage of high mortgage rates in low-income neighborhoods, says housing strategist Majora Carter.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer