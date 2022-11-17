How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Bill seeks to end NDAs when it comes to sexual harassment at work
Nov 17, 2022

Bill seeks to end NDAs when it comes to sexual harassment at work

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Getty Images
First, Diane Swonk of KPMG helps us decipher how consumer data potentially impacts the Fed. A bill that bans nondisclosure agreements in cases of sexual harassment at work in heading to President Biden's desk. Urban revitalization expert and MacArthur “Genius Grant” recipient Majora Carter discusses the power of the all-cash deal in the housing market.

Segments From this episode

Economic Pulse

In this housing market, all-cash deals are king

by David Brancaccio , Jarrett Dang and Erika Soderstrom
Nov 17, 2022
Private equity firms and other real estate investors are taking advantage of high mortgage rates in low-income neighborhoods, says housing strategist Majora Carter.
Housing strategist Majora Carter says that the trend is especially pronounced in low-income neighborhoods, where private equity firms and other companies use all-cash deals to rapidly snap up housing.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

10:00 AM PST
44:29
8:32 AM PST
8:38
7:49 AM PST
1:50
3:00 AM PST
31:07
Nov 16, 2022
16:44
Nov 16, 2022
27:25
Nov 16, 2022
32:29
Foreign students —who often pay full tuition — are returning to U.S. colleges and universities
Foreign students —who often pay full tuition — are returning to U.S. colleges and universities
Why University of California's graduate workers are striking
Why University of California's graduate workers are striking
With warehouses full, retailers look to store goods outside
With warehouses full, retailers look to store goods outside
Name mix-ups and callous HR directors: Employees share how they got laid off
Name mix-ups and callous HR directors: Employees share how they got laid off