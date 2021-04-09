The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Biden’s call to allow lawsuits against gun manufacturers
Apr 9, 2021

Biden's call to allow lawsuits against gun manufacturers

The president says Congress should repeal gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability. Plus, money from the latest round of COVID relief to address affordable housing and homelessness. And, what a court ruling involving Prince, Andy Warhol and copyright law might mean for the art world.

Segments From this episode

Biden's plan to address gun violence includes call for Congress to remove liability protections for gun manufacturers

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
COVID-19

HUD announces $5 billion in grants to fight homelessness

by Samantha Fields
Apr 9, 2021
The money can be used for tenant-based rental assistance and property development to create more affordable housing.
Homelessness went up more than 2% between 2019 and 2020, and that was before the pandemic.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
What does Warhol “fair use” ruling mean for artists and copyrights?

by David Brancaccio , Rose Conlon and Daniel Shin
Apr 9, 2021
Art critic and Warhol biographer Blake Gopnik fears the decision will have a profound effect on "appropriation art."
Lynn Goldsmith’s photograph, left, and Andy Warhol’s portrait of Prince, as reproduced in court documents.
Courtesy of the U.S. District Court
Music from the episode

Dans Le Noir Dark Rooms

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
