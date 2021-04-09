Apr 9, 2021
Biden’s call to allow lawsuits against gun manufacturers
The president says Congress should repeal gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability. Plus, money from the latest round of COVID relief to address affordable housing and homelessness. And, what a court ruling involving Prince, Andy Warhol and copyright law might mean for the art world.
Biden's plan to address gun violence includes call for Congress to remove liability protections for gun manufacturers
Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
HUD announces $5 billion in grants to fight homelessness
The money can be used for tenant-based rental assistance and property development to create more affordable housing.
What does Warhol “fair use” ruling mean for artists and copyrights?
Art critic and Warhol biographer Blake Gopnik fears the decision will have a profound effect on "appropriation art."
