Belgium is the latest European country facing cost of living strikes
Nov 9, 2022

Belgium is the latest European country facing cost of living strikes

HATIM KAGHAT/Belga/AFP
From the BBC World Service: Only two European Union countries tie mandatory pay raises for the public and private sector to consumer price inflation: Belgium and Luxembourg. But workers in Belgium say those increases aren't enough, so they're walking out and demanding more. Plus, Twitter has laid off most workers at its Africa office in Ghana. And, India says it will continue to buy Russian crude oil.

