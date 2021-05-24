Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Belarus accused of passenger plane “hijack” to seize dissident
May 24, 2021

Belarus accused of passenger plane "hijack" to seize dissident

From the BBC World Service: Western countries have condemned Belarus for diverting a plane flying over its territory to arrest Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich. European Union leaders are due to discuss their response, including possible economic sanctions, today.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
