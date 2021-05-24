May 24, 2021
Belarus accused of passenger plane “hijack” to seize dissident
From the BBC World Service: Western countries have condemned Belarus for diverting a plane flying over its territory to arrest Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich. European Union leaders are due to discuss their response, including possible economic sanctions, today.
