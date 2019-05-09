Take a pay cut to beat the robots

DownloadDownload

From the BBC World Service... As fresh U.S. tariffs loom on Chinese goods, can an 11th-hour trade deal be struck? Then, as Uber prepares to float on the New York Stock Exchange, we look more closely at the urban-rural, ride-hailing divide. Plus, economists have warned for years that robots are coming for our jobs. In order to avoid the scrap heap, a new report says many workers will have to be retrained or face taking a pay cut. Today's show is sponsored by BitSight Technologies and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.

