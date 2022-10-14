Battle between Bank of England and British government intensifies
From the BBC World Service: The Bank of England's short-term rescue plan to stabilize the government debt market ends today, and it appears to have worked. But while bond yields have fallen, the political drama has continued with Prime Minister Liz Truss expected to backtrack on her plans for unfunded tax cuts. Plus, with China's President Xi Xinping in line for an historic third term at the Communist Party Congress, we hear from an area in the north of the country said to have been lifted out of poverty.
