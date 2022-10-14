How We SurviveSecret Money, Public InfluenceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Battle between Bank of England and British government intensifies
Oct 14, 2022

Battle between Bank of England and British government intensifies

Carl Court/AFP/GettyImages
From the BBC World Service: The Bank of England's short-term rescue plan to stabilize the government debt market ends today, and it appears to have worked. But while bond yields have fallen, the political drama has continued with Prime Minister Liz Truss expected to backtrack on her plans for unfunded tax cuts. Plus, with China's President Xi Xinping in line for an historic third term at the Communist Party Congress, we hear from an area in the north of the country said to have been lifted out of poverty.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer

