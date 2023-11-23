Barriers for Indigenous workers in tech start early
We examine what can be done to close the gap in computer science education.
Indigenous workers are poorly represented in tech jobs that pay well, study finds
Barriers to high-paying tech jobs start early for Native people, according to a report by the Kapor Foundation and AISES.
