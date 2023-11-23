Israel-Hamas WarFinancially InclinedI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Barriers for Indigenous workers in tech start early
Nov 23, 2023

Barriers for Indigenous workers in tech start early

Philippe Huguen/AFP via Getty Images
We examine what can be done to close the gap in computer science education.

Segments From this episode

Indigenous workers are poorly represented in tech jobs that pay well, study finds

by Savannah Maher
Nov 23, 2023
Barriers to high-paying tech jobs start early for Native people, according to a report by the Kapor Foundation and AISES.
Just 20% of high schools on reservations offer computer science courses, according to a report by the American Indian Science and Engineering Society and the Kapor Foundation.
Getty Images
