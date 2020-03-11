Mar 11, 2020
Bank of England reveals emergency rate cut
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The Bank of England has announced an emergency cut in interest rates to shore up the economy amid the COVID-19 outbreak. U.K. Chancellor Rishi Sunak will unveil his first budget today. Singapore presents an instructive test case for virus containment.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
No sensationalism.
No fearmongering.
Just facts.