Austria has returned to a full national COVID-19 lockdown, despite protests
From the BBC World Service: The World Health Organization's director for Europe warned half a million more people might die this winter unless regional restrictions are tightened. But some European cities have seen a weekend of anti-lockdown protests. Plus, Australia is opening its border to more fully vaccinated travelers. And, the economic challenges for oil-rich Venezuela as President Maduro's party sweeps to victory in regional elections.
