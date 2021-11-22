Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Quitting TimeMake Me Smart Daily

Austria has returned to a full national COVID-19 lockdown, despite protests
Nov 22, 2021

From the BBC World Service: The World Health Organization's director for Europe warned half a million more people might die this winter unless regional restrictions are tightened. But some European cities have seen a weekend of anti-lockdown protests. Plus, Australia is opening its border to more fully vaccinated travelers. And, the economic challenges for oil-rich Venezuela as President Maduro's party sweeps to victory in regional elections.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

