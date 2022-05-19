Australia’s cost-of-living issues hover over upcoming election
From the BBC World Service: As Australians head to the polls this weekend, new data says unemployment is its lowest since the 1970s, but inflation and youth unemployment remain major focuses for voters. Also, Sri Lanka defaults on international debt and the BBC visits a "secret school" defying the Taliban to continue teaching Afghan girls.
