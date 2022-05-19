Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Australia’s cost-of-living issues hover over upcoming election
May 19, 2022

Australia's cost-of-living issues hover over upcoming election

From the BBC World Service: As Australians head to the polls this weekend, new data says unemployment is its lowest since the 1970s, but inflation and youth unemployment remain major focuses for voters. Also, Sri Lanka defaults on international debt and the BBC visits a "secret school" defying the Taliban to continue teaching Afghan girls.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

